CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Clayton late Monday evening, according to police.

Police said on Monday at 11:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting that happened in a parking lot behind the Domino’s Pizza located at 375 Athletic Club Boulevard.

Officers found a man sitting inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported by Johnston County EMS to Wake Med in Raleigh and was taken into surgery. Police said he remains in serious condition.

After canvassing the area and conducting interviews, it was determined that the suspect fled the area in a white Ford Mustang with dark tinted windows.

Clayton police said they are continuing to process the crime scene and a vehicle, checking the nearby footage and interviewing witnesses. Investigators are also trying to determine what led up to the shooting.