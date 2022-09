SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot in Selma Friday night, police said.

In a news release just after 8:35 p.m., Selma police said that a shooting took place at S. Raiford Street and Jones Avenue.

The location of the shooting is a neighborhood just south of the Selma downtown area.

Police did not release any other information about the shooting Friday night.

Officials said anyone with information about the shooting should call Selma police at

(919) 965-8189.