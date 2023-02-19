SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday night outside two motels in Selma, police said.

The incident was reported before 7:35 p.m. along Outlet Center Drive, which is just off Interstate 95 at U.S. 70.

One person was shot while between the Quality Inn and La Quinta Inn, police said. The suspect fled the scene, according to police.

Shell casings from the shooting were visible outside — closer to the Quality Inn, according to a CBS 17 journalist at the scene.

Selma police responded to the shooting, which happened about a block away from a Waffle House.

Crime scene tape was up around both motel areas.

No other information was available.