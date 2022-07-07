A tree on a home on Oakdale Avenue in Clayton. Photo courtesy: Lee Barbee/town of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person was trapped in a home when two trees fell on homes in Clayton as severe storms hit the area Thursday afternoon and evening, officials said.

Just after 6 p.m., Clayton fire officials said several calls came in about trees down in the town.

One tree fell on a home along Oakdale Avenue, trapping a person inside, according to Clayton fire chief Lee Barbee.

The person was rescued and treated at the scene for some injuries, he said.

Soon after that, another tree was knocked onto a home about a quarter-mile away on Edgewater Drive, Barbee said. No one was trapped in that incident.

Late Thursday night, Barbee said fire crews and Clayton power workers were out on many streets clearing downed trees and working to fix power outages.

There was no word from Clayton electric officials about the number of power outages Thursday night.