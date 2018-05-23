Live Now
$10,000 reward offered for information in 2016 murder of Clayton man

Johnston County News

by: CBS 17 staff

Posted: / Updated:
Clayton police and Gov. Roy Cooper are offering a combined $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a Clayton man that occurred in July 2016, Clayton officials announced Wednesday.

Garrett Howard “Montana Mack” Bridges, 24, of 68 Herndon Court, was shot and killed around 1 a.m. on July 2 when two people forcibly entered his home in the Mitchiner Hills neighborhood, police said. Authorities said that Bridges was killed after he ran to a bedroom in his home and tried holding the door closed to prevent the suspects from entering the room. Bridges was killed when the suspects fired shots at the door and hit him in the chest.

Police believe Bridges knew his killers, but police said they have no further information on the possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Clayton police are working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to solve the crime.

If anyone has any information on what happened or who may have been involved, they are asked to call Clayton police at 919-553-4611 or the NCSBI at 919-662-4500. You may also call Clayton Police Detective J.P. Linder at 919-553-0158.

You can remain anonymous, calls are not traced, and you could be eligible for that $10,000 reward.

