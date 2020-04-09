11 more COVID-19 cases reported at Johnston County nursing home

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Johnston County Public Health Department received confirmation of 11 additional positive cases of COVID-19 linked to residents and staff at Springbrook Rehabilitation & Nursing Center located in Clayton.
During the outbreak, there have been two coronavirus-related deaths associated with the facility. The additional testing that led to these results is part of a comprehensive public health investigation based on a confirmed outbreak which was identified on April 4, officials said.
“We are saddened by the continued impact this pandemic is having on our residents and families said Dr. Marilyn Pearson. Since the identification of the outbreak, our staff and partners, including Johnston Health, Johnston County Emergency Services, and Johnston County Environmental Health, have been communicating with facility leadership and making recommendations to care for those affected and to reduce the risks for other residents and staff at the facility.”
Some Springbrook employees walked out last week after learning of a resident’s positive test.
“I was honestly not surprised at all. When I worked there, we were constantly running out of supplies, especially personal protective equipment, PPE. That’s things like gloves and face masks,” a former nurse said.
