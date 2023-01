SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — About 12,000 gallons of untreated wastewater were released Thursday due to pipeline material failure, Johnston County officials announced.

The discharge near 1000 East Huntley Street spilled into a tributary of the Neuse River, the county said.

The N.C. Division of Water Resources was notified of the event and is reviewing it.

For more information, contact the Johnston County Public Utilities Department at 919-989-5075.