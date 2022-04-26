SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) – A teenager has drowned in a Selma pond late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

A 14-year-old boy’s body was pulled from the water in the early evening hours Tuesday after he was wading in the pond with others off of Davis Mill Road and Highway 70 in Johnston County and did not resurface.

The Sheriff’s Office said they arrived at the pond that was “a ways back” off the main road at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. EMS, Water Rescue and K9s were also called to the scene.

Captain Jeff Caldwell confirmed to CBS 17 that K9 officers ultimately found and pulled the boy’s body from the pond.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the boy at this time and said more information could be released on Wednesday.