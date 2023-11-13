BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead after his 15-year-old brother shot and killed him Sunday night, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday shortly after 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to the 1100 block of South Pleasant Coates Road near Benson regarding a shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office Communications advised that a person was shot and had been driven to the 50-210 fire station. The man was transported by Johnston County EMS to WakeMed Hospital.

The investigation determined that Tracy Marshawn Davis, 25, was shot at his home. Deputies spoke with the father of the victim and learned that the 15-year-old brother, who also lived at the home, shot his brother.

Davis died from his injuries sustained during the shooting.

The juvenile was placed in secure custody and charged on a juvenile petition for murder. His name will not be released due to his age.

No other information was available.