16 more COVID-19 cases linked to Clayton nursing home outbreak, bringing total to 51

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County health officials announced Sunday that there were 16 more COVID-19 cases than previously reported in an outbreak at a Clayton nursing home.

Also, Sunday Johnston County officials said there were five new COVID-19 cases in the county, which brings the total number to 101 cases.

As of Friday, there were 35 COVID-19 cases linked to Springbrook Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. That number included 21 current and/or former residents who tested positive along with 14 staff members.

On Sunday, Johnston County officials announced there was a total of 51 cases linked to Springbrook. Of that number, 33 were current and/or former residents who tested positive along with 11 staff members living in Johnston County and seven that are living outside the county.

A former patient has died from COVID-19 linked to the facility.

Last week, Springbrook said it was making changes including buying more personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and partnering with a lab, planning to conduct many more COVID-19 tests.

