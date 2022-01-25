19-year-old construction worker electrocuted on the job in Johnston County, sheriff’s office says

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A construction worker in Johnston County died Tuesday night after he was electrocuted on the job, the sheriff’s office said.

The 19-year-old worker was moving lines at a site along the 1300 block of Zacks Mill Road when he was electrocuted. He was dead when deputies responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m., according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Capt. Jeff Caldwell.

Caldwell said the incident was an accident.

No other information on the worker or the accident was available.