19-year-old construction worker electrocuted on the job in Johnston County, sheriff’s office says

Johnston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A construction worker in Johnston County died Tuesday night after he was electrocuted on the job, the sheriff’s office said.

The 19-year-old worker was moving lines at a site along the 1300 block of Zacks Mill Road when he was electrocuted. He was dead when deputies responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m., according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Capt. Jeff Caldwell.

Caldwell said the incident was an accident.

No other information on the worker or the accident was available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories