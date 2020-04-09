19-year-old wanted for shooting teen during fight, Johnston County deputies say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old is wanted after Johnston County deputies said he shot a teen Wednesday at a home near Garner.

Deputies responded to a residence on Lainey Street after multiple 911 calls were made saying someone had been shot.

Deputies said a 16-year-old was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to WakeMed where he was treated and released.

Deputies identified Joshua Za’Quan McFarland, who lives in the Clayton area, as the suspect.

McFarland shot the teen during and altercation and left the scene, investigators said.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for McFarland.

Anyone with information as to the location of McFarland is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5000.

