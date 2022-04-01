JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two more Johnston County commercial operations have identified turkeys who have tested positive for high path avian flu, officials said Friday.

The two locations were identified “during increased surveillance following the first positive case,” according to a release.

“The two additional flocks totaling about 28,500 turkeys are in the process of being depopulated and a 10-kilometer zone will be set up around these new sites to test nearby farms for the virus,” State Veterinarian Mike Martin said. “Most of this new zone will fall within our original 10-kilometer zone.”

He continued, “As a state we have known that the risk for HPAI was high this season. We have seen other states with cases and have known since mid-January it was present in our wild bird population.”

Officials stressed the importance of poultry owners doing their part, too.

This High Path Avian Influenza type is considered a low risk to people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. However, they said it is contagious to other birds.

Officials said updates on “the current High Path Avian influenza disease event” can be found here.

On Thursday, 32,100 birds were euthanized at another Johnston County turkey farm after the avian flu was found at its facility in a single bird. But, because of its high potency, all turkeys needed to be put down.

Thursday’s case was the first HPAI case in North Carolina domestic poultry.