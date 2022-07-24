SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers with the Selma Police Department say they arrested two people who broke into a home Friday.

Police say they received a call about a break-in in progress at home on N. Pollock St. in the area near Selma Elementary School.

When they got to the scene, officers say they found Brandi Holmes, of Selma, beside a barn and Timithy Ray Holmes, also of Selma, inside the barn.

Reports say they were both arrested without incident.

While arrested them, police say they found a bottle of Oxycodone pills in Timithy’s pocket.

Both suspects were taken to the Johnston County Jail and are charged with felony break and entering.

Timithy is also charged with misdemeanor possession schedule 2.

Officers say stolen property was returned to the home.