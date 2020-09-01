2 children missing after vehicle swept away on flooded road in Smithfield, officials say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children are missing after their mother’s vehicle was swept away in floodwaters near Smithfield Monday night, according to Johnston County emergency officials.

There was a rescue in the 500-block of Galilee Road around 11:30 p.m. that involved a woman and her two children, officials said. The mother was rescued when her car was impacted by flooded roads and went off into a wooded area, according to officials.

Two children are currently unaccounted for.

Mutliple roads in Johnston County are either flooded or washed out, emergency officials said.

North Johnson Road near Packing Plant Road, which is located near where the incident occurred, was closed in both directions because it was washed out due to all the rain, officials said.

CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: