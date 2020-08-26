2 Clayton firefighters battling COVID-19 discharged from hospital

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two more Clayton firefighters battling COVID-19 were discharged from the hospital, town spokesperson Stacy Beard said Tuesday night.

Two other firefighters and a spouse are still at Johnston Health Smithfield.

Clayton authorities announced over the weekend that 17 firefighters had tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is serious. This is really serious. It’s here and I personally think we were doing a good job before, I just think that it come in and got us and we’re just having to fight,” Fire Chief Lee Barbee said Monday.

The cases required some firefighters to work shifts as long as 36 hours because of staffing shortages.

The Clayton community has rallied to support the fire department. Beard said monetary donations to the Clayton Firefighters Association is approaching $3,000.

