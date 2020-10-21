2 dead in traffic collision on Highway 42 in Johnston County

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people are dead following a traffic collision Wednesday afternoon on Highway 42 in Johnston County.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the incident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. near the Walmart Super Center at the interchange of Highway 42 and Interstate 40.

Along with two dead, the Highway Patrol said multiple injuries are being reported.

The Highway Patrol said two vehicles – a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck – were involved.

One of the vehicles caught fire.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.