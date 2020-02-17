2 injured in shooting at Smithfield hotel Sunday night, officials say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting at a Smithfield hotel on Sunday night, according to Johnston County emergency officials.

Officials received a shooting call at the Sleep Inn & Suites, located at 270 N. Equity Drive, between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Two people were transported from the motel to a local hospital for treatment. Officials said they’re not sure at this time what type of injuries the two victims suffered or the severity of those injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: