Woman, 2 men nabbed after NC high-speed chase on Thanksgiving; loaded AR-15 found, police say

WILSON’S MILLS, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities in a town in Johnston County say a driver stole a trailer loaded with lumber from a construction site and led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase on Thanksgiving Day.

Wilson’s Mills Police Chief A.Z. Williams says an officer stopped a pickup truck leaving a building site with a load of lumber early Thursday since there had been a lumber theft a week earlier.

After stopping briefly, Williams says the driver sped off and reached speeds of up to 100 mph on U.S. Route 70.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper eventually stopped the truck on Interstate 95.

Williams says police found a loaded AR-15 in the truck. Two men and a woman were arrested and face multiple charges.

Wilson’s Mills is located about two miles north of Smithfield.