2 wanted after Clayton convenience store armed robbery

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police are seeking the public’s help in catching two people who they say robbed a convenience store on Friday.

Police say that on June 14 around 10:30 p.m., two suspects walked into the Handi-Mart located at 10419 US Hwy 70 West, armed with handguns before demanding money.

The two employees inside of the store were unharmed. The store clerk pulled money from the register and gave up his own wallet, police say. The suspects then ran out of the store.

One of the suspects is described as standing just over 6-feet tall and was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, white sneakers, latex gloves and was carrying a semi-automatic handgun, police say.

Police say the second suspect was a male or female standing about 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8, wearing dark shoes, a white or light-colored hooded sweatshirt with the image of a baby that is a known logo from Primitive Skateboarding and rapper Notorious B.I.G., latex gloves and carrying a revolver.

The suspects both wore hooded sweatshirts that helped to conceal their faces and wore latex gloves, but detectives hope the shoes, clothing or body build in the surveillance footage may look familiar to someone in the public.

IF you have any information, call Clayton Police Detective J.P. Linder at 919-553-0153 or call 911 and ask to speak to an officer. You may remain anonymous.

