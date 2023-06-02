CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students at Clayton High School set off a firework in one of the school’s bathroom stalls, creating heavy smoke and causing safety concerns, Clayton Police said Friday.

At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers said two students went inside a bathroom in the upstairs hall of the 600 building of Clayton High School during dismissal time when they set off a firework in one of the stalls.

They said heavy smoke filled the hallway and damaged one of the walls.

The sound of the firework going off caused some students to think it was a gunshot, according to the police department.

The Clayton Police School Resource Officer assigned to the school, as well as school administration staff and the Clayton Fire Department, responded and determined that the incident involved a firework.

Police said the students were identified in the incident.

On Thursday, officers said they arrested 18-year-old Amiere Dayvon Coates, of Clayton.

He was charged with:

Felony burning of a school building

Felony malicious use of an explosive/incendiary device causing property damage

Felony burning or cause to burn certain public buildings

Misdemeanor disorderly conduct at school

Coates was placed in the Johnston County jail under a $125,000 bond.

Police said juvenile petitions are being obtained on the other student involved, who is 16-years-old.