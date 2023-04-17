SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Several students were on a bus that was involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Johnston County, officials said.

The incident was reported at 3 p.m. along Brogden Road just past Brogden School Road, about four miles southeast of Smithfield.

Seven students were on the bus at the time, but none were injured.

The driver of the school bus was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, officials said. The driver of the other vehicle involved was also taken to a nearby hospital.

The students were being taken home from Princeton Middle/High School, which is about 6.5 miles from the crash site.

No other information was available.