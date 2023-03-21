SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in two Johnston County towns are looking for two teens who are missing and believed to be together, officials said.

Harmony Gallishaw, 14, was last seen Saturday at the Super 8 motel in Smithfield, according to Smithfield police.

Harmony is possibly with Zaniylah Bowles, a 15-year-old juvenile, who has been reported missing in Selma, Smithfield police said.

Zaniylah was reported missing by her family, according to Selma police. She was last seen in the 600 block of Peedin Street in Selma.

Officials said anyone who knows the location of either girl should contact the Smithfield Police Department at 919-934-2121.