GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Two teens have been charged with murder in the death of a 21-year-old last week, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said 21-year-old Harley Alexander Shirley was found shot to death at the Sheetz at Cornwallis Road and N.C. 42 in Garner.

They also said a 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Shirley was the son of “Lizard Lick Towing” TV star Ron Shirley, according to a Facebook post by the company. The reality TV show ran on truTV for four seasons starting in 2011.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old from Willow Spring and a 16-year-old from Garner have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The investigation remains ongoing into the shooting, deputies said.

“We ask at this time for your prayers and for your respect of the privacy of the family,” the Facebook post said. “Ron and Amy will be making a post in a few days with details they wish to share. Please know that their faith in God is what is carrying them through this horrible situation.”

The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting along the 1600 block of Josephine Road around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Soon after, they received a call about gunshot victims in the Sheetz parking lot, which is a little more than 3 miles away, a news release said.