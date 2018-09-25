Parent comes home to find 2 teens dead in Johnston County home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) - Two teens were found dead inside a Johnston County home Monday night, officials said.

A parent came home to the house on the 200 block of Clayton Road to find his child and another dead. Officials said the deaths are part of a shooting investigation, and they aren't looking for any suspects at this time.

"I was getting ready to leave. My mom had just got home," said 18-year-old neighbor Cheyanne DeRosa. She was home all afternoon, but didn't hear gunshots. "The neighbors just got home, and he walked up to his front porch and he kind of came back down and he was screaming and crying and the cops show up."

Officials couldn't say where the firearm came from.

Deputies said the adult made the call to 911 around 5:30 p.m.

"My middle (child) is 16. She's old enough to understand what's going on," said Stephanie Wirth. "She left. She's petrified. She's at a friend's house. My baby, she's in my bed. I had to cuddle her to bed. She's scared. What am I going to tell them? I don't know what happened. Speechless."

As of 8:30 p.m., deputies said they were waiting for a search warrant to continue their investigation. They were unable to label the incident as anything other than a death investigation.

More details are expected Tuesday. CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.