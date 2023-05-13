CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were taken to a nearby hospital after they were injured in a dirt bike crash Saturday afternoon in a Clayton neighborhood.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Black Forest Drive and Trailing Oak Trail near Glen Laurel Road, according to a news release from Clayton town spokesman Nathanael Shelton.

The crash happened as an 18-year-old was operating the dirt bike and a 14-year-old girl was riding on the back, the news release said.

The dirt bike driver failed to stop for a stop sign and the dirt bike was hit by a Ford pickup truck, Shelton said in the release.

Both teens, who were not wearing helmets, were taken to WakeMed for treatment. Shelton said their conditions were not known Saturday night.

The neighborhood where the crash happened is just east of East Clayton Community Park.

The pickup truck driver was not cited. Shelton said charges are expected against the dirt bike operator.