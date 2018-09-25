2-year-old run over, killed in 'tragic event' at Johnston County home
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) - No charges will be filed against a women who accidentally ran over and killed her 2-year-old granddaughter Sunday afternoon near Smithfield, the Johnston County Sheriff's Office said.
Just before 5 p.m., deputies were called to the home in the 3200 block of U.S. Highway 70 Business East.
Responding deputies found a 2-year-old girl had been run over and killed by a vehicle at that address, officials said.
The sheriff's office said the grandmother accidentally ran over the girl in what investigators said was a "tragic event."
No charges will be filed in the incident.
