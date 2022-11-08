SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN)—A 2-year-old boy was shot and injured after getting access to a handgun, according to Johnston County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Deputies said they were called to a shooting on the 100 block of Brookside Lane in Four Oaks at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, deputies said the parents were helping the child who was alert. JCSO said the child was taken to Wake Medical in Raleigh and was in stable condition.

Deputies said they interviewed family members. Through those interviews, they discovered the child had gained access to the gun inside the home. JCSO said, “the child discharged the firearm resulting in an accidental self-inflicted wound.”

The JCSO said they and the District Attorney’s Office are reviewing the case.