The spill on Saturday in a photo from Clayton Fire Dept.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Clayton said clean-up was still underway Sunday after 2,000 gallons of fuel was spilled in the Main Street area of the town.

The incident was discovered around 9 a.m. Saturday when a resident of Clayton smelled fuel, according to a news release from Clayton town officials.

Officials said they determined there was an “accidental release of kerosene” in the Main Street area.

Heavy rains pushed the spill beyond the Business U.S. 70 corridor.

Clean-up by a hazmat company started around noon Saturday.

“The company has been working around the clock to mitigate the effects of the release,” the news release said.

Clayton officials did not name the “private entity” from which the kerosene spilled.