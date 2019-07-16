2nd suspect in custody in teen’s death in Johnston County drive-by shooting

Quashaad Powell and the area where the shooting happened. Photo from Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and CBS 17.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The second teen suspect in a deadly Johnston County drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday in Wake County, arrest records show.

Kaylen Marion Middleton of Clayton died in the early Saturday morning incident and a 20-year-old Clayton man was injured, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, Johnston County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Caldwell announced Quashaad Powell, 19, was charged in the deadly shooting but had not been taken into custody.

Powell, of Garner, surrendered to Wake County authorities around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and was charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Caldwell said.

Powell was then transferred to the Johnston County Jail.

Joshua Draughon’s mugshot from a December 2018 arrest in Wake County (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

The first suspect, Joshua Caleb Draughon, 18, of Garner was arrested Monday and was also charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Caldwell said.

The incident was reported just before 1:40 a.m. Saturday at 103 Blackthorn Court, which has a Clayton address but is just north of Willow Springs, authorities said.

The man who was injured was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a “minor gunshot wound,” Caldwell said.

The two victims were standing outside when the shooting happened.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now