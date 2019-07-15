2nd suspect sought after Clayton teen killed in drive-by shooting, deputies say

Quashaad Powell and the area where the shooting happened. Photo from Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and CBS 17.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A second teen is being sought in a drive-by shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy over the weekend in Johnston County, officials say.

Kaylen Marion Middleton of Clayton died in the incident and a 20-year-old Clayton man was injured, officials also announced Monday afternoon.

Joshua Draughon’s mugshot from a December 2018 arrest in Wake County (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Joshua Caleb Draughon, 18, of Garner was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said.

The incident was reported just before 1:40 a.m. at 103 Blackthorn Court, which has a Clayton address but is just north of Willow Springs, authorities said.

The man who was injured was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a “minor gunshot wound,” Caldwell said.

The two victims were standing outside when the shooting happened.

Monday, Calwell announced a 19-year-old was also charged in the deadly shooting, but had not been taken into custody.

Quashaad Powell

Quashaad Powell, of the Garner/Angier area, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Also in a news release Monday afternoon, Caldwell said the suspects were not in a beige Chevrolet Tahoe, which was previously thought.

Anyone with information about Powell’s location is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5010.

