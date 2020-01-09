3 arrested after 19-year-old former high school football star murdered in Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people have been arrested after a 19-year-old former high school football standout was killed in a shooting in Johnston County, authorities said.

Malik Shepherd.

On Wednesday, Kevin Ruiz, 20, Julian Furr, 23, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested by Selma police and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Malik Shepherd was shot near the intersection of West Preston and Green streets around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Tyquan Dublin, 21, was also shot. He underwent surgery Sunday and is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Hundreds gathered to remember Shepherd on Monday.

Shepherd had planned to start at Barton College the week after his death.

He was also expecting a baby girl within a month.

