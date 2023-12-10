NCDOT image

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A three-car crash on Interstate 95 Sunday night closed the northbound side of the highway in Johnston County — with one lane reopening by 10:25 p.m., according to officials.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed to CBS 17 that the highway was closed around 9:45 p.m. at mile marker 101/Pittman Road which is between Selma and Micro.

The wreck in the northbound lanes was a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash with cars slamming into the back of other cars, according to Johnston County authorities.

The highway reopened just after 10:45 p.m. — an hour after the crash.

It’s not known how many people are injured, but six ambulances are being dispatched to the scene.

Johnston County officials told CBS 17 that 11 people at the scene were in the various cars involved in the wreck. There is no word about the severity of injuries.

Initially, I-95 was completely closed, but then just the northbound lanes and then just one lane remained closed.