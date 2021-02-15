3 complaints spurred Clayton police probe that found ‘sexual communication,’ official says

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re learning more about the findings of an investigation into the Clayton Police Department.

The town hired a firm back in November to conduct that probe at a cost of $18,000, town manager JD Solomon said.

“We worked this investigative process with structure and discipline,” Solomon said at Monday’s town council meeting.

He explained the draft report is now complete. The town’s law firm and its human resources department are in the process of confirming the details. Then it will be finalized.

“The most general level of the draft report indicates an environment where certain forms of misbehavior were tolerated more for some people than others,” Solomon said.

Solomon explained the town hired the outside firm shortly after receiving three complaints. Then Police Chief Blair Myhand, who has now left the department for a post in Hendersonville, was put on paid administrative leave.

CBS 17 pressed Solomon on the nature of the complaints.

“There was some sexual communication, inappropriate sexual communication that was part of those. But those complaints were much bigger than that,” he said.

CBS 17 asked if Myhand was involved in those complaints.

“No, the chief did not send messages. That’s right and the chief was not formally part of those three complaints,” Solomon said.

Solomon has declined to release the report, calling it a personnel matter.

“We’re also reviewing different actions that we may be required to take for our personnel policy,” he said.

The cost of hiring the outside firm could expand. Solomon said the initial fee was $18,000 but the total bill could be more.

“The town has a $74 million budget; we’ve got another $125 million capital improvement program… It’s just one of those costs of doing business,” Solomon said.

He said he hoped to release more information and how the town planned to move forward in about 15 days.