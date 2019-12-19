3 families displaced by fire at Smithfield apartment building

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Three families were left homeless Wednesday evening after a fire in a Smithfield apartment building. One of the families — a mother and her four daughters — said they lost everything.

Leslye Staton is still trying to wrap her mind around what happened.

“They have school tomorrow, so I don’t know,” Staton said.

Staton said she was at work around 4 p.m. when her 12-year-old daughter called her to tell her about the fire. Her four daughters, grandson, and dog all home at the time. All of them managed to get out.

“I just, I didn’t know what to think or what to say. I don’t even know. I’m numb right now because I don’t know how to feel,” she said.

Firefighters responded quickly to the scene on Kay Drive. The building was fully engulfed with wind driving the flames.

Fire investigators said the roof collapsed within five minutes of arriving. It took an hour and a half for them to get it under control.

“There were 15 people displaced. We had three adults and 12 children,” Smithfield assistant fire chief Jeremey Daughtry said.

Three apartments, an office, and maintenance space were all destroyed.

“I’m just glad that you know everyone is out, everyone is safe. Everyone is still with their families,” neighbor Shakeita Currie said.

“That’s all that matters to me. The dog’s OK, the kids are OK, I’m OK. Everything else can be replaced,” Staton said.

She has an idea of how it started, but fire officials said they’re still investigating.

The Red Cross helping all three families.

The community already coming together to help those displaced. Jennifer Narron-Hardy is collecting donations. Her number is 919-524-2601.

