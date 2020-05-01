3 firefighters recovering after fire engine hydroplanes, overturns in crash

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)– Three firefighters are recovering after the fire engine they were in hydroplaned and crashed into a tree, causing it to overturn, the Cleveland Fire Department says.

It happened Thursday just after 10 a.m. during heavy rains.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, Engine 2 and their Ladder 1 were heading out to a fire alarm when Engine 2 hit standing water, causing it to hydroplane.

Engine 2 then crossed the road, hit a ditch, crashed into a tree and overturned onto its side, the Cleveland Fire Department said in a news release.

The three firefighters that were inside Engine 2 were taken to Johnston Health Clayton where they were treated and released for minor injuries, the Cleveland Fire Department said.

The truck was damaged but no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

“While all of us have been consumed with fears of COVID-19 response, today’s accident serves as a reminder that our firefighters and first responders still face all the normal dangers involved in responding promptly to emergencies in all conditions,” Cleveland Fire Chief Chris Ellington said in a news release. “Our thanks go out to the Clayton Fire Department for stepping in to temporarily cover our calls in the area during this incident and to the community for your continued support and prayers.”

