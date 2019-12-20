3 injured in crash involving vehicle towing heavy equipment in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Clayton. Officials say one of the vehicles was towing heavy equipment.

Officials say shortly after 1:30 p.m., two vehicles crashed — one towing a piece of heavy machinery — along Shotwell Road, near Covered Bridge Road.





Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Shotwell Road may be closed until 2 p.m., officials say so the scene can be cleared. Drivers are advised to use City Road to O’Neil Street if headed to US70.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now