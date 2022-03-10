GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were killed in a major crash that shut down Interstate 40 in Johnston County on Wednesday night, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers and the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. near exit 312, which is the exit for N.C. 42.

The crash initially shut down all westbound and eastbound lanes of I-40 in the area for about an hour before one eastbound lane was reopened.

According to Sgt. Marcus Bethea with the highway patrol, the details of the crash are still being worked out.

“Investigators are still working to determine causal factors of the crash, identify persons involved and notify their respective families,” Bethea told CBS 17 on Thursday morning.

All lanes of I-40 in the area were reopened just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the NCDOT.

The crash remains under investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.