RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new swim guide report shows two sites in Clayton and one site in Smithfield have failed to meet recreational water-quality standards.

Each week, a team of Sound Rivers’ volunteers gathers water samples at 54 popular recreation sites from the Piedmont to the Pamlico Sound. They test samples for E. coli in fresh water and enterococci in salt water.

This week, three Swim Guide sites in the upper Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watersheds failed their tests. They include waterways at the Clayton River Walk, Smithfield Town Commons, and the Neuse Golf Club.

The Clayton River Walk site failed the Swim Guide test last week, too.

The team says E. coli is a good indicator of recent fecal contamination.

Sound Rivers’ Program Director Clay Barber said a long, dry spell followed by this week’s rain washed pollutants into waterways and is likely the cause of the failures.

The Hickory Hill, Anderson Point, and Ledge Rock sites were not tested this week.