SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Johnston County say they are looking for three women who stole items from a store in the Carolina Premium Outlets in the last week.

Three photos were released of women who the Smithfield Police Department said were involved in the thefts at 1227 Outlet Center Drive in Smithfield on Monday, May 1

The women entered the Michael Kors Outlet Store and later walked out — without paying — with various “totes and other merchandise,” police said in a news release.

Photo courtesy: Smithfield Police Dept.

Photo courtesy: Smithfield Police Dept.

Photo courtesy: Smithfield Police Dept.

Michael Kors describes its stores as selling “jet set luxury: designer handbags, watches, shoes, clothing.”

After the women left the store, they got into a red Dodge Charger, traveling toward downtown Smithfield, police said.

Officers said anyone with information about the case should contact the Smithfield Police Department at (919) 934-2121 or remain anonymous by calling the tip line at (919) 989-8835.