3-year-old found dead in Johnston County

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 09:52 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 11:20 PM EDT

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) - Officials said Monday a 3-year-old girl was found dead in Johnston County.

Deputies said a 3-year-old girl died Monday at a home on the 3200 block of Hwy 70 Business East. There was no indication whether it was criminal in nature.

