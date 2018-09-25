3-year-old found dead in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) - Officials said Monday a 3-year-old girl was found dead in Johnston County.
Deputies said a 3-year-old girl died Monday at a home on the 3200 block of Hwy 70 Business East. There was no indication whether it was criminal in nature.
CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.
