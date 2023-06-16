SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — The 11th annual 301 Endless Yard Sale ended its first day on Friday. The two-day event spans 100 miles and five counties on U.S. Highway 301.

Set-ups vary from small front yards to big school parking lots. Visitors can find an eclectic array of goods, whether they are looking for collectibles, vintage furniture, or homemade items.

No two yard sales are the same.

Some vendors are sellers with their own businesses, while others are looking to get rid of some clutter after spring cleaning.

“I’ve been doing a lot of spring cleaning since it’s been warmer. You know, I am also a vendor at flea markets, so I did not know I had all this stuff. You never know how much stuff you have until you do some major spring cleaning,” a vendor named Kay said.

Selma Elementary School is one of many spots where vendors have set up shop for the event.

Rebekah Perno runs her own vintage store online, but Friday she was on the buying side, because she says that the event is a good chance to restock supplies for a bargain.

“The 301 is like a good mix of people who are just selling and some yard sales, you know, cleaning out their house. And then it’s a mix of people who do what I do. So you’ll see, like, a variety of prices,” said Perno.

Officially, the sales run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Johnston County, but many vendors have said that they plan to be out Saturday from the crack of dawn until late at night.