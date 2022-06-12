SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A long “never-ending” yard sale in central North Carolina will mark its 10th year as the event kicks off Friday.

The 301 Endless Yard Sale has become a marquee event in central North Carolina for vendors and shoppers alike. It spans more than 100 miles on U.S. 301, covering a stretch from Weldon to Rocky Mount and Wilson to Selma.

The yard sale typically has more than 15,000 shoppers and over 2,500 vendors, according to the Johnston County Visitors Bureau.

The yard sale began as just 30 miles along U.S. 301 in Johnston County — from Kenly to Benson.

Now, the yard sale spans four counties: Johnston, Halifax, Wilson, Nash, and Harnett. U.S. 301 runs parallel to Interstate 95.

Some dedicated shoppers stay overnight in the area to take advantage of the two full days of the sale — and try to cover the entire 100 miles.

Vendors along the route can choose their own hours but the suggested hours are 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Click here for more information about the U.S. 301 Endless Yard Sale