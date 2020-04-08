31 people tested in COVID-19 outbreak at Clayton nursing home; some workers walked out last week

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County nursing home is taking precautions after three residents and a staffer tested positive for COVID-19 — a patient later died.

CBS 17 continues to follow developments at Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clayton closely.

While Springbrook admits employees walked out Thursday after learning a resident tested positive for COVID-19 the company said they have a “core group of dedicated employees” and provided them with raises.

The county health department confirmed 31 people who live and work at the facility were tested Tuesday.

In a statement, Springbrook says it’s making changes including buying more personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and partnering with a lab, planning to conduct many more COVID-19 tests.

A former nurse at the facility is sharing her reaction. She asked that we not show her face or give her name.

“I was honestly not surprised at all. When I worked there, we were constantly running out of supplies, especially personal protective equipment, PPE. That’s things like gloves and face masks,” the former nurse said.

