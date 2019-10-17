39-year-old found dead inside Smithfield home; homicide investigation underway

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The death of a 39-year-old man found dead in a Smithfield home on Thursday is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

CBS 17 was told police found a man shot to death inside his home on Forbes Drive.

Neighbors say that man lived in the home with his wife and three small children. They say the family seemed nice and pretty much kept to themselves, but some neighbors also say this isn’t the first time they’ve seen police outside of this home.

Alfonza Richardson woke up this morning to find police cars lining his normally quiet block. The crime scene was his next-door neighbor’s home.

“Oh I ain’t know what was going on because that’s the first time I’ve seen so many police in this area,” Richardson said.

Smithfield police responded to the home a little before 10 a.m. Inside they found a man shot to death.

“It’s very quiet over in this area so that’s very shocking,” said Richardson. “You know cause nothing goes down in this area, but you never know what’s going on with these people.”

Police identified the victim as 39-year-old David Callejas Arroyo. Richardson tells me from what he saw Arroyo was a devoted father.

“They be [sic] playing right in the front area mostly,” Richardson said of Arroyo’s kids. “They be running from there to here, my yard to their yard. Three kids, two boys, and one girl.”

Richardson says the kids are elementary-aged. He also says he saw Arroyo’s wife leave in a police car this morning.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen to them,” Richardson said. “If she did hurt her husband, I don’t know.”

Police have not said if they have any suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

#BREAKING: Smithfield police IDed the shooting victim as 39-year-old David Callejas Arroyo. Police found him dead inside the home a little before 10 this morning. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/P0TuF3JsVE — Kelly Kennedy (@KellyEKennedyTV) October 17, 2019

