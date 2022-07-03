Malika Edwards (left) Lupe Gonzales III (center) and Rashad Vaughn (right) in photos from Selma police.

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A third suspect has been arrested in a “wild broad daylight shootout” that happened in Selma last month, police said.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on June 23 when two people in a car fired at people sitting on a porch at a home at the corner of Green and W. Martin Luther King streets, Selma police said in a news release.

People from the front porch then got into a car and began chasing those who fired at them, police said.

There was a rolling gun battle as both cars traveled along W. Noble Street to Buffalo Road, the news release said.

Then, at that intersection, an “innocent man driving a pickup truck” was grazed in the head by a bullet and his truck was hit by one (of) the cars driven during the shootout, according to the news release.

The victim was taken to WakeMed, treated and later released.

The first car was found in a nearby business parking lot. The car was “riddled with bullets” and two guns were found in the car, police said.

Two suspects were arrested.

Malika Edwards, 19, of Smithfield and Rashad Vaughn, 20, of Clayton was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony discharging a weapon from an occupied vehicle, felony discharging a weapon from an occupied vehicle causing serious bodily injury and felony aid and abet discharging a firearm from an occupied vehicle.

Each were held on a $1 million bond.

Then, this past week, a third arrest was made in the case.

Lupe Gonzales III, 20, was charged Monday with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony discharging firearm from an occupied vehicle into an occupied vehicle, police said.

He was also held on a $1 million bond.

Selma police said the second car involved in the shootout was found the day of the incident. Three juveniles were in that “bullet-riddled” car and they were detained. Two other people in the car fled by running from the scene.