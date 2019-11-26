3rd suspect arrested after man killed protecting his mom during Johnston County armed robbery

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The third suspect in a deadly armed robbery at a Benson gas station was arrested Tuesday in Greenville, according to a news release from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

John Wesley Pettiway III, 21, of Selma, is charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy. He is being held at the Johnston County Jail under no bond, the release said.

Manuel Jamie Patterson, 19, was arrested in Fayetteville on Nov. 20. Bobby Gene McLean Jr., 19, surrendered himself at the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office the following day, authorities said.

Joseph Shane Bowling, 23, of Angier, was killed Nov. 14 at the Scotchman gas station located at 1230 N.C. Highway 2010, the sheriff’s office said. Family members said Bowling was protecting his mother during the armed robbery.

Patterson is charged with murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony conspiracy. McLean is charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

John Wesley Pettiway III

Manuel Jamie Patterson

Bobby Gene McLean

