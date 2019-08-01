3rd suspect arrested in Johnston County drive-by shooting that killed teen

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A third suspect is now in custody in connection with a July 13 drive-by shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy in Johnston County, officials said.

Kaylen Marion Middleton of Clayton died in the shooting and a 20-year-old Clayton man was injured, officials said.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday that James Sonnett Brodie Jr., 23, of Garner, was taken into custody without incident in Morrisville.

James Brodie (Johnston County Sheriff’s Office)

Quashaad Powell

Joshua Draughon’s mugshot from a December 2018 arrest in Wake County (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Brodie is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He is detained at the Johnston County jail.

Joshua Caleb Draughon, 18, of Garner, was arrested July 15 and charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said.

Quashaad Powell, of the Garner/Angier area, was arrested July 16 and is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The incident was reported just before 1:40 a.m. at 103 Blackthorn Court, which has a Clayton address but is just north of Willow Springs, authorities said.

The man who was injured was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a “minor gunshot wound,” Caldwell said.

The two victims were standing outside when the shooting happened.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting was due to a dispute over drugs.

