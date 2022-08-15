FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were taken to area hospitals after 15 vehicles were involved in six different crashes along a stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County Monday evening, officials said.

The wrecks happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. as heavy rain was falling in the area, said North Carolina State Trooper Joseph Deal II.

The collisions happened in both northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 just south of mile marker 87, which is near Four Oaks, Deal said.

A lane in each direction was closed for about three hours after the various wrecks.

Although four people were taken to hospitals for treatment, there were no serious injuries, officials said.

The wrecks happened because “people need to pay more attention when it’s raining,” Deal said.

A tractor-trailer, up to three SUVs and several cars were involved in the crashes, he said.