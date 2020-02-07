4 taken to hospital following Johnston County bus crash

ARCHERS LODGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people were taken to the hospital after a Johnston County Schools bus was involved in a collision Friday morning.
The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. at Covered Bridge and South Murphey roads.
The extent of the injuries was not available.
Johnston County officials said the cause of the crash was not weather-related.
CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.
