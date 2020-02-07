Breaking News
4 taken to hospital following Johnston County bus crash

4 taken to hospital following Johnston County bus crash

Johnston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARCHERS LODGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people were taken to the hospital after a Johnston County Schools bus was involved in a collision Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. at Covered Bridge and South Murphey roads.

The extent of the injuries was not available.

Johnston County officials said the cause of the crash was not weather-related.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss